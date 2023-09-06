The Community Youth Advocate program also honored top volunteers Barbara Payne, second from left, and Amanda Lower, second from right. They are shown with Director Brenda Stellema, left, and Jennifer Lambert, right, Youth Wellness Court coordinator.
Family Advocates recently celebrated its volunteers. April Greetham, center, director of the CASA program, is shown with CASA volunteers of the year Keiren O’Kelly, left, and Jane McDonald, right.
Photos provided / Family Advocates
La PORTE — Family Advocates recently named its volunteers of the year.
More than 30 community volunteers joined Family Advocates’ staff on Aug. 19 for a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic at Cummings Lodge in La Porte to celebrate their commitment to the youth and recognize the agency’s top volunteers.
