Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City Police arrest suspect for murder of 'sweet, kind, beautiful' woman
- Black Sheep of area auto clubs preparing for its third annual show, with focus on the unique
- After growing 'much faster than anticipated,' Hero Pet veterinary staff takes time to celebrate
- Westville firefighters battle huge blaze in auto salvage yard
- Second arrest made in fatal shooting of Leland Collins in Michigan City
- Indiana State Police trooper struck while investigating incident on I-80/94
- La Porte pastor can cross 'Noah's Ark' off his bucket list
- Standard & Poor's strips La Porte County of A+ credit rating
- Transit Oriented Development will help re-imagine Michigan City
- Michigan City Housing Authority Board: New members, new officers, new 'commitment'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Fund the water project first and the Police next. That should be the priority.
-
pfreelcfreel said:
Without the Covid funding how was the city going to fund the water and sewer projects?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.