Using her phone, Arianna Duplechin, left, and her cousin, Savannah Dagostino, check in on the results of a GoFundMe page they set up. It was created to keep Dagostino financially afloat as she undergoes treatment for cancer, which was diagnosed in late 2022.
Savannah Dagostino was left unable to work or continue college courses after being diagnosed with cancer. She said any money raised through GoFundMe will help her keep up with bills while she receives treatment.
Using her phone, Arianna Duplechin, left, and her cousin, Savannah Dagostino, check in on the results of a GoFundMe page they set up. It was created to keep Dagostino financially afloat as she undergoes treatment for cancer, which was diagnosed in late 2022.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Savannah Dagostino was left unable to work or continue college courses after being diagnosed with cancer. She said any money raised through GoFundMe will help her keep up with bills while she receives treatment.
MICHIGAN CITY — A young Michigan City woman is battling cancer and her cousin and family members are hoping the community will help raise funds to keep her afloat as she progresses through medical treatments.
Savannah Dagostino, 21, was diagnosed with cancer in December. While visiting a friend in Dyer a month earlier, she said she started to feel severe abdominal pain. Unable to hold down food or water, she went to Franciscan Health in Dyer, where doctors ordered a CT scan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.