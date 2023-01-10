MICHIGAN CITY — A young Michigan City woman is battling cancer and her cousin and family members are hoping the community will help raise funds to keep her afloat as she progresses through medical treatments.

Savannah Dagostino, 21, was diagnosed with cancer in December. While visiting a friend in Dyer a month earlier, she said she started to feel severe abdominal pain. Unable to hold down food or water, she went to Franciscan Health in Dyer, where doctors ordered a CT scan.

