Felon photo

Two handguns and marijuana were seized during a traffic stop on I-94 near Michigan City on Thursday, and the driver is facing a felony charge. About 11 a.m. on Feb. 23, an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling I-94 near the U.S. 20 exit when he stopped a 2007 GMC Yukon for speeding and following too closely. During the stop, the trooper developed probable cause for a search of the vehicle, and the trooper found two handguns in the center console and about 50 grams of marijuana, according to ISP. The driver, Darrell N. Moore, 37, of Roseville, Minnesota, was found to be a convicted violent felon in two other states. He was taken to the La Porte County Jail and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; carrying a handgun without a permit by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony; and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, according to ISP.

 Photo provided / Indiana State Police

