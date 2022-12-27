Soprano Sophia Gardner Orbovich, alto Sunny Gardner Orbovich and baritone George Karst rehearse ahead of their performance at the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a concert scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Church in Michigan City.
Photo provided / Trinity Church
Trinity Church has decorated their interior to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, of which the Festival of Nine Lessons will take place on the sixth.
MICHIGAN CITY— In an effort to bring people back to the true meaning of Christmas, as well as separate them from the rampant consumerism of the holiday season, Trinity Church will host a music benefit on Friday titled A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to assist those in need.
The program will be a mix of singing carols and hymns ranging from medieval to modern times, according to Matthew Kubick of Trinity Church.
