MICHIGAN CITY— In an effort to bring people back to the true meaning of Christmas, as well as separate them from the rampant consumerism of the holiday season, Trinity Church will host a music benefit on Friday titled A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to assist those in need.

The program will be a mix of singing carols and hymns ranging from medieval to modern times, according to Matthew Kubick of Trinity Church.

