top story
Fire breaks out in long-closed, dilapidated bar on Franklin Street in Michigan City
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte parks looking for ways to get more visitors to parks, keep them there longer
- Michigan City man and woman found shot to death inside apartment at Normandy Village
- Fatal shootings in Michigan City apartment ruled murder-suicide
- Former Michigan City man charged with murder, dismemberment of roommate in 2017
- La Porte County's first Junior Poet Laureate to be honored at Arts in the Park event
- Continued road closures frustrating Michigan City officials: 'This stuff has to stop'
- Request for street closures for Station Block project raises questions, confusion
- 'It's been a long time coming': Long Beach breaks ground on $3.1 million Public Safety Building
- Judge rules alleged illegal sand mining operation must stop, sets next hearing for October
- Temporary lights on Michigan City Lighthouse Pier to make navigation safer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.