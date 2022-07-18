MICHIGAN CITY — A huge fire that created a smoke plume visible for miles and forced the evacuation of the nearby Michigan City Animal Control shelter remains under investigation, but the building manager believes it was arson.

The Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched at 1:58 p.m. Saturday for the fire in the old Pullman South Yards built in 1891 near Kentucky and Russell streets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.