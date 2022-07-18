Firefighters initially feared that someone might be in the building, but after a search it was determined no was inside the building, which was being used for storage by Mikropor, which estimated the inventory loss at more than $1 million.
A huge plume of smoke was visible for miles during a fire in a warehouse building at Kentucky and Russell streets, just west of Ames Field in Michigan City on Saturday afternoon.
Provided photo by Travis Florer
Firefighters from Michigan City, Coolspring Township, The Pines and Michiana Shores battled the blaze for more than four hours on Saturday afternoon, then remained on the scene to put down hot spots.
Photo provided / MCFD
A Michigan City Animal Control employee and a dog watch the smoke rising from the fire on Saturday afternoon. All the animals were evacuated from the shelter due to the heavy smoke from the blaze.
Photo provided / Michigan City Animal Control
Firefighters initially feared that someone might be in the building, but after a search it was determined no was inside the building, which was being used for storage by Mikropor, which estimated the inventory loss at more than $1 million.
Photo provided / MCFD
Michigan City firefighters remained on the scene Sunday putting out hot spots in the rubble of the building.
Photo provided / MCFD
With smoke billowing in the background, animals are evacuated from the Michigan City Animal Control shelter. Some were taken by volunteers and some by the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter.
Photo provided / Michigan City Animal Control
The cause and origin of the blaze are being investigated by the State Fire Marshal and MCFD Fire Marshal, but the building manager told a TV station he believes it was arson.
MICHIGAN CITY — A huge fire that created a smoke plume visible for miles and forced the evacuation of the nearby Michigan City Animal Control shelter remains under investigation, but the building manager believes it was arson.
The Michigan City Fire Department was dispatched at 1:58 p.m. Saturday for the fire in the old Pullman South Yards built in 1891 near Kentucky and Russell streets.
