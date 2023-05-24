Michigan City firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Dunewood Mobile Home Park on State Road 212 on Tuesday morning. A woman, child and dog were rescued from the home by a neighbor and construction workers, though the woman suffered severe injuries, according to MCFD.
Michigan City firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the Dunewood Mobile Home Park on State Road 212 on Tuesday morning. A woman, child and dog were rescued from the home by a neighbor and construction workers, though the woman suffered severe injuries, according to MCFD.
Photo provided / Michigan City Fire Dept.
Firefighters work on the fire, which the Michigan City Police Department said was intentionally said and is being investigated as an arson.
MICHIGAN CITY — A neighbor and construction workers are credited with rescuing a woman, child and dog from a burning mobile home in Michigan City on Tuesday, a fire that is being investigated as an arson.
A 77-year-old woman suffered critical injuries, while a 4-year-old boy and a Michigan City firefighter suffered “minor” injuries in a fire in the 100 block of Dunewood Drive in the Dunewood Mobile Home Park at 170 State Road 212, according to the Michigan City Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.