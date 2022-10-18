La PORTE — Firefighters from across the county were recognized for their efforts in battling a blaze on La Porte’s east side earlier this month.
Personnel from the La Porte City Fire Department and Center Township, Coolspring Township and Kankakee Township volunteer fire departments were honored at Monday’s La Porte City Council meeting for their work battling the large blaze at 315 Brighton St. on Oct. 5.
Mayor Tom Dermody said he wanted the city’s residents to recognize the team that kept everyone safe.
“The city of La Porte had one of the worst fires in the history of our community. We were so thankful for the professionals – those that care about our community, care about our county ... all the work that they put in, the hours, putting themselves at risk. This is an opportunity tonight to say thank you,” he said.
“It was so great to see so many different fire departments working well together for the city of La Porte and I believe we owe them a round of gratitude.”
La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said his department was dispatched at about 12:25 a.m.
“Our initial crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke, heavy fire. They were able to make an initial attack. We did have an idea of what was in that building at the time, which would limit our resources,” Snyder said.
Snyder said they asked for all shifts to be paged out.
“We very quickly into the incident realized that this was going to be something that we weren’t going to be able to handle with the on-duty crews,” he said.
Shortly into battling the blaze, Snyder said they asked for assistance from volunteer departments in Center Township first, then Kankakee Township and then Coolspring Township.
“They were on the scene quickly and I will say, to sum this all up, we would not have had the results had they not been there ... Our crews, their crews working together like the mayor said was amazing,” he said.
“What they brought to the table and interacted with us – it was seamless. It was like we were training every day for this type of thing.”
At the height of the fire, about 55 firefighters were on scene. Fuel trucks also came to the scene five times to fill up the fire trucks.
Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department was on standby for La Porte and covered four calls in the city that day.
Snyder said they put almost 6 million gallons of water on the fire before they could call it out.
“The short of it is, we didn’t save the building. We didn’t expect to, knowing what was in it,” he said.
One of La Porte’s water towers is located on Brighton Street in the center of that complex.
“I can tell you right now that water tower would not be standing if it wasn’t between the collective efforts of all those departments,” Snyder said.
Coolspring and Center township brought aerial trucks, Snyder said.
“An aerial device was just paramount to make this happen. Kankakee Township covered the front of the building, covered that water tower and protected it to keep it standing like it is right now.”
Snyder said they spent 66 1/2 hours on the scene trying to put out the fire. By 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 they were able to leave. The volunteer departments were released earlier.
“They put in a full day on Wednesday to make sure that we were at a point where it was safe for us to continue our operations,” Snyder said.
Coolspring Fire Chief Mick Pawlik praised Snyder and his department’s efforts.
“Chief Snyder, his assistant chiefs, officers and firemen are probably one of the best investments this city has made. They were well orchestrated for what you guys had handed to you. Everything went, believe it or not, like a well-oiled machine. This man is very well organized,” Pawlik said.
Snyder said the cause of the fire has not been determined and a direct point of origin also remains unknown.
The fire is being investigated by the La Porte Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office, La Porte City Police and La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
The building, formerly the location of American Rubber, was being used to store hand sanitizer.
“There were also disinfectant wipes, which started to go airborne, which could have caught a lot more area on fire besides what we originally thought,” Snyder said.
“The water streams were able to keep those subdued. I can’t compliment them enough,” he said of the volunteer departments.
