The first phase of improvements for the Yellow River reconstruction project have been completed, according to the commission tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the project. The improvements included reducing the bank grades, increasing channel capacity, reinforcing banks and reseeding banks, among other efforts. According to the commission, the Yellow River is the major source of channel-clogging sediment entering the Kankakee River Basin, and the project is an effort to rectify that situation.
Photo provided / Yellow River Basin Development Commission
STARKE COUNTY — In December 2020, representatives of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission pitched their vision to reconstruct a section of the Yellow River to federal and state officials.
Exactly two years later, that vision is now a lasting asset for Northwest Indiana, according to commission Executive Director Scott Pelath.
