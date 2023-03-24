Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers and windy in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
MICHIGAN CITY – First United Methodist Church has announced that applications are obit for its annual scholarships to students entering an accredited college or trade school, as well as those who are continuing or resuming their education, regardless of age.
And while some of the 10 endowment awards require church membership, six scholarships are open to the Michigan City community.
