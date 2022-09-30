Chef Marcelo Marino is pictured with students in the Culinary Arts program at the A.K. Smith Career Center. Students, from left, are Nikolas Jenkins (Westville High School), Alex Easley (La Porte High School), Anthony O’Neill (Michigan City High School) and Savannah Deniston (Westville High School).
Photos provided / Michigan City Area Schools
The innovative approach to gardening allows students to grow herbs, fruits, and vegetables – without soil – in a classroom setting using a special mineral nutrient solution.
Photo provided / Michigan City Area Schools
Basil is the students’ first crop and is almost ready for harvest. The herb will be integrated into recipes for in-class cooking. Next up will be peppers and a variety of lettuces.
