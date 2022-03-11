Coming to Footlight Theatre April 1 to 3 and 7 to 10 is the fast-paced comedy “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith. There you’ll meet two nuns (Dee Piotrowski and Joy Scott) of the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing, who have been secretly making wine to keep the doors of the convent open. Enter two tabloid reporters, and former fiancées (Kristin Allison and Adam Wogomon), doing an undercover story on the wine-making nuns. What follows are accusations, romance, hijinks, nuns, mistaken identities, paranoia, nuns, comedy, spies and more nuns. Also starring Cindi Reyes, Brien Rissman, David Mikolajczyk and Kaelie Winebrenner, the comedy will premier at 1705 Franklin Street in Michigan City. Tickets are $15. On Thursdays, they are $10. Reservations can be made by calling Footlight box office at 219-874-4035, or going online at www.footlightplayers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.