U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch, left, administers the Ambassadorial Oath to former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly, now the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, in a ceremony at U.S. District Court in South Bend on Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Michael Gotsch, left, administers the Ambassadorial Oath to former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly, now the U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, in a ceremony at U.S. District Court in South Bend on Tuesday.
Photos provided / Nelson Pichardo
Donnelly is shown with La Porte County Attorney Shaw Friedman, right, and Father John Jenkins, left, president of the University of Notre Dame, at Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.
SOUTH BEND — The newly appointed Ambassador to the Vatican, Joe Donnelly, was sworn in on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in South Bend.
The former U.S. representative and senator will be heading to Rome as the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican after being nominated by President Joe Biden and approved by the U.S. Senate on Jan. 20 as Ambassador to the Holy See.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.