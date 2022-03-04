Mike Garrett of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force presents the first Host of the Year award to Diane Schwarz, former manager of La Porte Municipal Airport, for her work in setting up the annual Air Fair, where an AZCAF bomber was the main attraction.
La PORTE — Over the past two years, the La Porte Municipal Airport has welcomed a bomber from the Arizona Commemorative Air Force as the main attraction of its new Air Fair event.
Both years, the community was excited to share stories of relatives in WWII, take tours of the incredible bombers, learn the history from dedicated volunteers, and get a once-in-a-lifetime “Living History Flight” in planes that are rare to see flying in the 21st Century, according to Rachel Boulahanis, airport Planning and Outreach manager.
