La Porte Superior Judge Greta Friedman, center, stands with the four graduates of the Problem Solving court. Elizabeth Ashby, center left, gave a speech of gratitude and determination in her next phase of life.
Graduates of the La Porte County Problem Solving Court line up and give hugs to the drug court team during a graduation ceremony Monday night, thanking them for being with them along the journey.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Sgt. Vernon Hohnke congratulates the graduates and addresses those in attendance on the dangers of drug addiction and the effects it leaves behind.
