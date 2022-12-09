Franciscan Health Michigan City Family Birth Center staff holds a banner celebrating its INspire Hospital of Distinction award. From left are Patty De Stefano, clinical manager; Amber Riesenberg, RN; Nancy Kelso, RN; Cindy Isabel, RN; Kira Terrill, RN; Rebecca Billings, RN; Mike Combs, director; Stephanie Batz, RN; Echo Denny, RN, IBCLC; Emily McKee, RN; and Rachel Ewen, RN.
INDIANAPOLIS – Franciscan Health Michigan City was among five Franciscan hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association for its commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
The recognition was announced Thursday at the IHA Labor of Love Summit in Indianapolis, and was awarded by the organization, in partnership with Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.