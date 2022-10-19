MERRILLVILLE — Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement projects through its Social Impact Partnership Program.
Fifty-seven non-profits across Franciscan’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization.
Partners in the Michigan City area are Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gary, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Dunebrook, Healthy Communities of La Porte County, Open Door Community Alliance, Stepping Stone Shelter for Women and The Salvation Army.
Partners in the Crown Point area are Catholic Charities, Hilltop Neighborhood House, Housing Opportunities, The Caring Place, The Community Help Network and Tradewinds Services.
Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area are Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, Girls on The Run of Northwest Indiana, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Hope Christian Church, Housing Opportunities, Indiana Parenting Institute, Indiana Women in Need Foundation, Mental Health of America of Lake County, St. Michael’s Wheelchair Ramp Ministry, The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, The Jennifer S. Fallick Cancer Support Center, Top 20 and Women’s Care Center.
“Our community partners are such an asset to the health and well-being of their communities,” said Community Health Improvement Administrative Director Kate Hill-Johnson.
“This program honors that and provides additional support that allows them to build capacity and assist even more individuals.”
SIPP is a community health enrichment program sponsored by Franciscan Health, which establishes and builds upon partnerships with non-profit health and human service agencies that provide services in at-risk communities served by the health system, Hill-Johnson said.
"The goal is to foster long-term relationships with community providers to better address significant health issues among vulnerable populations."
A committee comprised of local Franciscan healthcare leadership selected fund recipients and amounts. The recipient organizations received funding based on program applications demonstrating ability to address priority health needs and health equity based on Franciscan’s Community Health Needs Assessment process.
Identified priority health issues include physical activity and nutrition (including food insecurity); mental wellness; healthy relationships (including pregnancy, parenting and recovery); and housing support.
Recipient organizations will collaborate with Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement team to ensure program effectiveness that meet the partner organization’s stated goals.
They must participate in program orientation and submit progress reports at six-month and one-year intervals. Participation in the reporting process is required for consideration of future funding.
Pamela Henderson, Dunebrook’s grants and communications director, said, “Franciscan’s SIPP is not just an investment in Dunebrook, it is an investment in our community’s families.
“Much of what we learn in life — how to communicate with one another, how to resolve conflicts peaceably, how to show love, respect and kindness to others, begins at home,” Henderson said.
“… No parent has all the answers but learning from the real-world experiences of other parents helps to create a home where children can thrive, be safe and reach their potential.
"Franciscan SIPP helps us at Dunebrook bring the philosophy of nurturing parenting to parents to build stronger families, and our future depends upon it. After all, today’s children will be tomorrow’s parents,” she said.
“We are grateful that, through SIPP, we are a part of a network of providers that is focused on creating healthier families in our most vulnerable communities,” Jill Schlueter-Kim, executive director of Girls on the Run, said.
“The financial support means that we are able to eliminate barriers to participation and include all girls in our programming. At Girls on the Run, our mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through a research-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.”
Franciscan Health will announce the benchmark dates for 2023 SIPP applications, review and awards early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.