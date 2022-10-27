MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City’s official trick or treat night will be Sunday, but kids can get an early start on their Halloween celebration thanks to a group of downtown merchants.

The Artspace Haunted Halls team, in partnership with other Michigan City merchants, will host a “fun and safe” trick-or-treating event, starting at 3 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Zahra Khan, Haunted Halls event coordinator.

