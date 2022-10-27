Taylor Henderson painted the windows at ArtSpace on 7th and Franklin in Michigan City with some easily recognizable witches to get ready for Saturday night’s Haunted Halls event, which will also feature trick-or-treating along Franklin Street.
From left, event coordinators Carlton Bishop, Zahra Khan, Kris Limon and Horace Douglas have planned a haunted house, costume contest and more to provide a fun and safe experience in the Uptown Arts District.
Photo provided
Jessie Cundiff of Hoity Toity will be among the merchants handing out candy to trick-or-treaters on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. on North Franklin Street, between 4th and 9th streets.
The young dancers from the Lakeshore School of Performing Arts will perform the “Thriller” dance outside ArtSpace as part of the festivities Saturday afternoon.
Photos provided
Rocky and Cora Gray hold a bucket of goodies for kids who come trick-or-treating on Saturday, a day earlier than the city’s official candy grab.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City’s official trick or treat night will be Sunday, but kids can get an early start on their Halloween celebration thanks to a group of downtown merchants.
The Artspace Haunted Halls team, in partnership with other Michigan City merchants, will host a “fun and safe” trick-or-treating event, starting at 3 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Zahra Khan, Haunted Halls event coordinator.
