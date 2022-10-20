It wasn’t the regular Friday night crowd entering Uptown Social in Michigan City on Oct. 14, it was a collection of weirdos and pop culture freaks, according to the promoter of the inaugural Franklinstein Horror Fest.
Dozens of vendors turned out for the event, selling just about any unusual thing you could think of, and also getting into the spirit of Halloween. Links to all the vendors can be found at franklinsteinhorrorfest.com/vendors.
There was something weird hiding around every corner at the festival, which attracted a crowd of more than 400, prompting organizer/promoter/host/marketing manager Eddie Castellanos to already be planning a second year.
KaziDelicious Creations was responsible for the somewhat gruesome, but perfectly themed display, which made Uptown Social look more like a haunted house from a movie set than an event venue, at least for one night.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
Photos by Jeff Mayes
A couple of spirits were enjoying the spirits at the event, which included vendors of the bizarre, live music, food trucks, a costume contest and other surprises.
Representatives of Ivy Tech Community College were passing out information and goodies at the festival, but also took time to check out each other’s manicures.
Castellanos, right, stands with the costume contest winners, a couple of Day of the Dead celebrants who also wowed the crowd with their dancing skills.
Photo provided / Franklinstein Horror Fest
Photo provided / Franklinstein Horror Fest
Michael Myers attracted a lot of second looks, and more than a few selfies, leaving the Jason character looking on from the shadows.
A couple of the more dapper visitors to the event browse through the offerings of one of the vendors.
The Tentikills provided some heavy “surf rock” riffs to get the crowd fired up, before Blastcap took the stage to finish off the night with its unique “queer metal for the masses.”
