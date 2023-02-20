Bidding opened Monday for the Michiana Humane Society's third annual Pawction, which raised funds for shelter pets. Among the unique experiences offered at a chance to shadow a veterinarian at Michigan City Animal Hospital or All Creature Features.
Photos provided / Michiana Humane Society
There's plenty for pet-lovers in the auction as well, including painting, photo sessions, illustrations and a chance to have a custom felt figurine made of your favorite pet.
Last year's event raised $24,000 to help the shelter, and you can even bid to sponsor one of the animals, including Oliver, a beagle mix now available for adoption.
