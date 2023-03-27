A camper takes part in a hatchet-tossing activity at one of the camps. Major Dale Simmons of the Salvation Army said the camps provide not only fun and educational activities, but focus on leadership, teamwork and other character-building skills.
A camper takes aim on the archery range at the Michigan City Salvation Army Summer Camp in 2021. Registration is now open for four free camps this summer for local youth ages 7-17.
Photos provided / Michigan City Salvation Army
A camper takes part in a STEM activity at one of the camps, which will include STEM, sports, kids and teen sessions this summer at Hidden Falls Camp in Bedford, Indiana.
Photos provided / Michigan City Salvation Army
The rope course was a popular activity at the 2021 camp, and both low-rope and high-rope ziplining courses will be among the elective activities for campers this summer.
