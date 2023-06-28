Near the Rumely Allis-Chalmers Heritage Center, tractor enthusiasts got to show off their tractors at the sixth annual Gathering of the Orange on Saturday. They included tractors made by the Rumely Company and Allis-Chalmers, the latter of which was a primary employer of La Porte County residents until 1983.
Most of the equipment on display was created by Rumely and Allis-Chalmers. According to Chuck Wiltfong, president of the Heritage Center, between 60 to 70 pieces were on display, some owned privately and others donated to the museum.
A young tractor enthusiast checks out a display. Although Rumely and Allis-Chalmers were the main focus of the event, tractors built by other companies, such as John Deere and International Harvester, were also shown.
Although tractors were the main attraction, other pieces of equipment made by Rumely and Allis-Chalmers were also displayed. Wiltfong said the center wants to add two wings on the building for both permanent and rotating displays of its collection.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Among the exhibits were Oil Pull tractors, first developed in 1910 before Rumely was bought out by Allis-Chalmers in 1931.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
A parade of antique tractors went around the property of the Heritage Center, featuring many of the different types of tractors that Rumely and Allis-Chalmers built.
