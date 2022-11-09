MICHIGAN CITY – For the 13th consecutive year, Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home hosted local veterans at its annual Veteran’s Dinner at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Michigan City.
According to Funeral Director Megan Konrady, guests enjoyed a performance by local bluegrass band The Coffee Creek Boys. The band played a smooth, harmonic trio of guitar, banjo and fiddle to the delight of the audience, she said.
