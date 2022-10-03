First responders arrived on the scene of the fire Friday morning in the 300 West block of CR-250S in Scipio Township to find the home engulfed in flames. The residents had safely evacuated thanks to a good Samaritan alerting them.
Photo provided / La Porte County Sheriff’s Office
The fire apparently started in the attached garage and quickly spread to the house. The Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department and several other departments battled the blaze.
Provided photo by Mike Kellems
Drone photo shows the home, from which smoke was visible for miles, and appeared to be a complete loss.
Provided photos by Mike Kellems
Firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from the exterior as the fire spread quickly throughout the structure. No injuries were reported.
Provided photo by Mike Kellems
A pickup in the driveway of the home was also destroyed in the blaze, which appeared to have started in the attached garage.
La PORTE — A home just south of La Porte was destroyed by a fire last week, but fortunately, the residents were able to get out safely thanks to a good Samaritan who alerted them to the blaze.
Firefighters from the Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department and multiple departments were called to a structure fire about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 West block of CR-250S in unincorporated Scipio Township, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
