La PORTE — A home just south of La Porte was destroyed by a fire last week, but fortunately, the residents were able to get out safely thanks to a good Samaritan who alerted them to the blaze.

Firefighters from the Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department and multiple departments were called to a structure fire about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 West block of CR-250S in unincorporated Scipio Township, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.