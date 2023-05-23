Julie West of La Porte received this piece from the Indiana General Assembly, which passed “Jake’s Law,” named for her late son who died of sudden cardiac syndrome. “What a beautiful gift I received in the mail. It will be cherished knowing our children and others will be better protected under this law in the state of Indiana,” she said in a Facebook post.
Gov. Eric Holcomb (seated center) ceremonially signs “Jake’s Law” legislation sponsored by State Rep. Jim Pressel (seated right) to help schools respond if a student goes into sudden cardiac arrest on Monday at the Statehouse. Also taking part in the ceremonial signing were bill author State Sen. Linda Rogers (seated left), New Prairie High School biomedical teacher Tonya Aerts (standing, sixth from left) and Julie West (holding sign). Jake was a La Porte High School junior when he collapsed during football practice and died due to an undetected heart condition.
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday ceremonially signed “Jake’s Law” – legislation to help schools respond if a student goes into sudden cardiac arrest during an athletic event or other extracurricular activity.
According to the Journal of Athletic Training, sudden cardiac arrest is the No. 1 killer of student athletes and the leading cause of death on school campuses.
