Connie Gramarossa, center, celebrates Tuesday night at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. The current member of the La Porte County Council unseated incumbent Democrat Sheila Matias on the La Porte County Board of Commissioners.
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias, right, talks to supporters Tuesday night during an election watch event at the FOP Lodge in Michigan City. Matias lost her re-election bid to current County Council member Connie Gramarossa.
Connie Gramarossa, center, celebrates Tuesday night at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. The current member of the La Porte County Council unseated incumbent Democrat Sheila Matias on the La Porte County Board of Commissioners.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias, right, talks to supporters Tuesday night during an election watch event at the FOP Lodge in Michigan City. Matias lost her re-election bid to current County Council member Connie Gramarossa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.