Victoria Wittig, formerly of Save the Dunes, will discuss the downloadable “A Homeowners Guide to Pollinator Garden Landscaping in Indiana’s Coastal Communities” at the NWI Green Drinks meeting on April 6.
MICHIGAN CITY — Last summer, area gardeners reported seeing fewer butterflies. The Northwest Indiana Green Drinks program for April will look at how to help support them with a boost this spring, and what can be done to turn communities into certified pollinator sanctuaries.
“Save Our Butterflies: How to Plant Butterfly Gardens and Establish Pollinator Sanctuaries” will be the topic of the next program, conducted via Zoom and Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
