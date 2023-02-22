MICHIGAN CITY — Greg Coulter has announced his candidacy for the Ward 1 seat on the Michigan City Common Council.

The seat will be open after Bryant Dabney, current councilman for the first ward, filed to run for an at-large council seat.

