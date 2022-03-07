TCC, a Verizon Authorized Retailer, awarded Handley Elementary School in La Porte teacher appreciation boxes, plus a $1,000 gift card to Amazon as a part of its ninth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.
La PORTE — TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, has awarded Handley Elementary School in La Porte a $1,000 gift card to Amazon as a part of its ninth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.
Participating TCC stores delivered teacher appreciation boxes to 520 schools nationwide to benefit and support their educators. As a part of the giveaway’s Big Impact, TCC selected 23 of those schools to receive $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs, which included Handley.
