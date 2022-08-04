La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte has awarded its first round of 2022 grants to community partners and nonprofits looking to improve health and wellness in La Porte County.

In the first grant cycle this year, HFL awarded $3.8 million across 55 grants spanning its three strategic priorities – Healthy Children, Healthy Minds, and Healthy Living – and projects that contribute to overall health and wellness through its Healthy La Porte grants, according to said Maria Fruth, HFL president and CEO.

