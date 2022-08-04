Sophia Coleman, executive director of La Porte County Habitat for Humanity, shows the framed interior of the home built this year in La Porte. The organization has received a $150,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte to build five more homes over the next two years.
File photo by Amanda Haverstick
A $25,000 Challenge Grant went to Interfaith Community PADS for phase 2 of its emergency overnight shelter remodel project in Michigan City, which involves replacing windows and front doors.
Photo provided / HFL
Anam Cara Stables received $6,000 for a Grief and Loss Group that will provide peer support sessions hosted by trauma-informed and trained facilitators, and include interactions with horses.
La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte has awarded its first round of 2022 grants to community partners and nonprofits looking to improve health and wellness in La Porte County.
In the first grant cycle this year, HFL awarded $3.8 million across 55 grants spanning its three strategic priorities – Healthy Children, Healthy Minds, and Healthy Living – and projects that contribute to overall health and wellness through its Healthy La Porte grants, according to said Maria Fruth, HFL president and CEO.
