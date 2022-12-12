Deb Varnak, left, and Amanda Day of the of the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women carry the new AEDs received Friday from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte. They be used for both the emergency overnight shelter and transitional apartments for women survivors of domestic abuse.
Maria Fruth, center, president and CEO of the HFL, speaks to attendees about the importance of having AEDs everywhere. With advances in technology, the units can teach untrained citizens to use them through voice commands, giving those in cardiac arrest a higher chance of survival until first responders arrive.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
In keeping with the holidays, the HFL wrapped the new AEDs in boxes and put bows as an early gift to the non-profit organizations that had applied for them.
Nonprofits and governmental agencies received AEDs and AED cabinets at a celebration at the HFL Conference & Learning Center in La Porte.
La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte presented AEDs to several nonprofit organizations on Friday as part of its When Seconds Count initiative.
Non-profit and governmental organizations in La Porte County attended the HFL’s 2022 AED celebration on Dec. 9 at the HFL Conference & Learning Center in La Porte to receive AEDs or AED cabinets after applying for grants to purchase the equipment earlier this year.
