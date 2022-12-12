La PORTE — The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte presented AEDs to several nonprofit organizations on Friday as part of its When Seconds Count initiative.

Non-profit and governmental organizations in La Porte County attended the HFL’s 2022 AED celebration on Dec. 9 at the HFL Conference & Learning Center in La Porte to receive AEDs or AED cabinets after applying for grants to purchase the equipment earlier this year.

