Volunteers at Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary Parish in Michigan City unload boxes of ground beef they received last week from Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, thanks to a $10,000 “Meat the Need” grants from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
Photos provided / Healthcare Foundation of La Porte
Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski brings in some of the meat to the Center Township pantry, one of 16 pantries and soup kitchens in La Porte County to benefit from the 4,500 pounds of donated beef.
Photos provided / Healthcare Foundation of La Porte
Volunteers at the Supplemental United Food Pantry of Hanna unload some of the meat. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry encourages hunters and farmers to donate large game and livestock to one of 85 participating meat processors, who prepare the meat for donation.
Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry in La Porte received several boxes of beef delivered by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, who coordinated the distribution after contacting all the pantries to assess need and storage space.
The freezer is full at the Downtown Emergency Soup Kitchen at Michigan City’s First United Methodist Church. Maria Fruth, CEO of the HFL, said, “... the cost of food has increased. Add to that the ongoing supply chain issues, and what we see is that food pantries often struggle to get meat for the people they serve.”
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary Parish in Michigan City unload boxes of ground beef they received last week from Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, thanks to a $10,000 “Meat the Need” grants from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
Photos provided / Healthcare Foundation of La Porte
Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski brings in some of the meat to the Center Township pantry, one of 16 pantries and soup kitchens in La Porte County to benefit from the 4,500 pounds of donated beef.
Photos provided / Healthcare Foundation of La Porte
Volunteers at the Supplemental United Food Pantry of Hanna unload some of the meat. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry encourages hunters and farmers to donate large game and livestock to one of 85 participating meat processors, who prepare the meat for donation.
Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry in La Porte received several boxes of beef delivered by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, who coordinated the distribution after contacting all the pantries to assess need and storage space.
Residents of Stepping Stone Shelter in Michigan City will have plenty of fresh ground beef for a while thanks to the HFL donation, which is part of the organization’s Health Living initiative.
The freezer is full at the Downtown Emergency Soup Kitchen at Michigan City’s First United Methodist Church. Maria Fruth, CEO of the HFL, said, “... the cost of food has increased. Add to that the ongoing supply chain issues, and what we see is that food pantries often struggle to get meat for the people they serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.