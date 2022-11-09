La PORTE — La Porte County will have two new faces leading its law enforcement efforts in 2023 as Republicans won two the three contested races in Tuesday’s election – Ron Heeg was elected sheriff and Sean Fagan prosecutor.

Heeg, a veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who was supported by incumbent Sheriff John Boyd, defeated another veteran department member, Andy Hynek, taking 17,330 votes, or 54.01 percent, to 14,759 (45.99 percent).

