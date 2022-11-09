La Porte County Sheriff-elect Ron Heeg, second from right, speaks with supporters, including Mike Gonder, left, and incumbent Sheriff John Boyd, second from left, Tuesday night at the La Porte Civic Auditorium while waiting for results.
La Porte County Sheriff-elect Ron Heeg, second from right, speaks with supporters, including Mike Gonder, left, and incumbent Sheriff John Boyd, second from left, Tuesday night at the La Porte Civic Auditorium while waiting for results.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte County Prosecutor-elect Sean Fagan, center, speaks with Republican candidate Dion Bergeron, left, who lost his bid for State Representative on Tuesday night.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte County Prosecutor John Lake, right, waits for final results Tuesday night with his wife, Mary Lake, and other supporters at the FOP Lodge in Michigan City. Lake lost a close contest to Republican Sean Fagan.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Democratic Sheriff candidate Andy Hynek, right, gets a handshake from one of his supporters Tuesday night at the FOP Lodge. Hynek was defeated by Ron Heeg.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
La Porte County Assessor Mike Schultz, left, and county Democratic Party Chair Dr. Vidra Kora were all smiles as Schultz won another term on Tuesday.
La PORTE — La Porte County will have two new faces leading its law enforcement efforts in 2023 as Republicans won two the three contested races in Tuesday’s election – Ron Heeg was elected sheriff and Sean Fagan prosecutor.
Heeg, a veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who was supported by incumbent Sheriff John Boyd, defeated another veteran department member, Andy Hynek, taking 17,330 votes, or 54.01 percent, to 14,759 (45.99 percent).
