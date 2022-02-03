MICHIGAN CITY — With the season opener for the Washington Park Zoo less than two months away, the Michigan City Common Council is considering adding a new full-time zookeeper to the staff.
The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department has requested the Council make appropriations totaling $73,682 to fund the skilled position via an ordinance that was heard on first reading Tuesday.
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, who introduced the ordinance on their behalf, clarified that the zoo isn’t asking for more money, but to move money that’s already set aside for various line items within its budget to pay for the new staff member.
Zoo Director Jamie Huss explained that there are five full-time zookeepers currently; and that it takes four of them to operate the zoo daily – without accounting for deliveries, tour groups, emergencies or other events outside basic tasks.
Huss said seasonal support staff helps to handle the workload when the zoo is open to the public; however, applications have been coming in at a lower rate than they once did.
Zygas shared a graph showing that 10 full-time positions existed at the Washington Park Zoo in 2000, when the attendance numbered 66,072.
In 2021, the zoo had dropped to seven full-time staffers, despite attendance having increased to 116,190.
She also shared a letter from the Zoological Association of America, dated May 8, 2019, that indicates the Washington Park Zoo was in danger of losing its accreditation as a result of inadequate staffing.
At that time, the zoo had six zookeepers, and the ZAA recommended they hire at least one more.
Council members Bryant Dabney and Michael Mack asked to be added as co-sponsors of the ordinance, which will be revisited on second reading at the Council’s Feb. 15 meeting.
The Zoo has also requested the council allow it to move $182,000 from the concessions account to help fund the expansion for the exhibit that houses the lions and tigers. The Council will also hear that proposed ordinance on second reading Feb. 15.
In other business:
City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster was authorized to encumber $1,959,714.02 in American Rescue Plan Act and Riverboat funds to pay outstanding purchase orders.
More than $408,000 that remained in the Barker Civic Center Fund was approved for transfer to the city’s General Fund now that ownership of the Barker Mansion has been transferred back to the Barker Welfare Foundation. The Barker Civic Center Fund, which contained money the city used to operate the facility, will be closed.
The council passed a resolution to establish cash change funds so that city employees responsible for handling money have sufficient petty cash on hand to make change.
A one-year performance guarantee savings report from the Energy Systems Group was approved via resolution.
An ordinance that would create a policy and procedure within the Michigan City Municipal Code allowing the city to declare bad debt uncollectible was introduced on first reading. Hoffmaster said the city continues to have invoices on its books for services like lawn mowing dating back as far as 2012; but she is currently unable to write them off without the proposed ordinance, which will be heard on second reading Feb. 15.
Another ordinance held over for second reading would update the city’s capital assets policy, bringing it into compliance with Indiana State Board of Accounts rules and regulations, and adding it to the Municipal Code.
