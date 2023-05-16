top story
Helping the environment: Recycling event brings long lines to La Porte County Fairgrounds
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year-old Chesterton Middle School student fatally struck by train
- La Porte High School robotics honored for reaching world championships in rookie season
- Michigan City Police: Young child found wandering alone on U.S. 20
- One man killed, second wounded in exchange of gunfire in Michigan City
- Rehabilitation work on 'deteriorating' La Porte County Courthouse put on hold
- Barker Middle School celebrates five-year renewal of STEM certification
- New baseball franchise coming to La Porte as Northern League looks to expand
- Michigan City Police: Only one man and teen were firing in shooting that left one dead, one injured
- Michigan City-based attorney Scott Pejic named new La Porte County attorney in 2-1 vote
- La Porte High School students arrested for 'allegation of school threats'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.