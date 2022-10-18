MICHIGAN CITY — As dozens of residents limbered up for a 1.5-mile trek across the north side of Michigan City, Felicia Blakely explained why she’s brought them together.
The co-pastor of High Praise Outreach Ministries said the idea for hosting the “Her Fight is Our Fight” Breast Cancer Walk was a family matter.
“It was a response to losing my grandmother, who was dear to my heart, passed from breast cancer four years ago,” she said.
“My sister is a survivor; my cousin is a survivor; but when Grandma passed away, I decided it was time to use my influence to raise awareness.”
She conducted the first cancer walk in 2021, “right as we were coming out of COVID. I was trying to get everyone to feel a sense of normalcy again.”
And to tell everyone to “Be aware of your body; know your body, and if something is wrong get it checked.”
The message seemed to have spread. “We had better registration this year, almost double,” Blakely said, with more than 100 people registered for Saturday’s event, though some were unable to walk and others were donors.
They included Aubria Clifton, owner of Hope Nutrition, formerly Michigan City Nutrition, who was leading the group in warm-ups.
When the stretching was done, the 86 walkers took off on the walk – escorted by officers from the Michigan City Police Department – from the church on East 9th Street.
They headed north on Pine Street, west on Michigan Boulevard, then south on Washington back to 9th.
Blalkely laughed, saying, “Everyone survived the walk, and it helped that we stopped by the You Are Beautiful sign for a break and a group picture.”
When it was done they conducted a ceremony honoring the nine breast cancer survivors who took part in the walk. They each gave testimonials and, “They brought tears, but good tears,” Blakely said.
The survivors were presented trophies and goody bags before Blakely presented cancer statistics and information on mammograms, insurance and other matters critical to everyone, she said.
A closing prayer and balloon release culminated the ceremony.
“Everything turned out amazing,” Blakely said Tuesday. “I’m still getting responses and feedback on how wonderful it was and how much everyone enjoyed it.”
And as for a third walk in 2023.
“Absolutely next year,” Blakely said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people and they’re already excited about what’s to come. They’re still talking about and ready to do it again.”
Proceeds from the event, which was co-sponsored by High Praise and the Diamonds & Pearl Mentorship, were designated to go to the Champion Fund, a Dallas-based organization that promotes breast cancer awareness and research.
Other sponsors chipping in included Starbucks, Centier Bank, the IDEA, Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home, Dunkin and KNK T-Shirts.
Blakely thanked them all, but mostly wanted to thank the walkers who, she said, “came together as a community to do good.”
