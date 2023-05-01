Nicole Harmon, executive director of Humane Indiana Wildlife, will have some of her animal ambassadors on hand when she discusses protecting young native wildlife in the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks program on Thursday night.
These two orphaned fawns are among the hundreds of baby animals being cared for at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Shelter and Rehabilitation Center near Valparaiso. You can learn about them and how to help at an open house on Saturday.
Nicole Harmon, executive director of Humane Indiana Wildlife, will have some of her animal ambassadors on hand when she discusses protecting young native wildlife in the Northwest Indiana Green Drinks program on Thursday night.
Photos provided / NWI Green Drinks
These two orphaned fawns are among the hundreds of baby animals being cared for at the Humane Indiana Wildlife Shelter and Rehabilitation Center near Valparaiso. You can learn about them and how to help at an open house on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.