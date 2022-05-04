La PORTE — Two veterans of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office will vie for the position of sheriff this November after winning their respective primaries on Tuesday.
In the Democratic primary, at 2,423 (42.87 percent) votes, Capt. Andy Hynek beat two other department members, Capt. Al Ott, who had 2,120 (37.51 percent) votes, and Sgt. James Arnold, who had 1,109 votes (19.62 percent).
Hynek began his career at the Sheriff’s Office 22 years ago, and currently serves as midnight shift patrol commander. His platform includes reducing recidivism in the jail, focusing on mental health and having an educational approach to the heroin epidemic.
“I’ve been involved in this community for much longer than this campaign, and I tried to get around to every single community, hear every single citizen that had a concern and get my message out there to them as well,” Hynek said.
“I’ve had an amazing team behind me the whole time that I can’t say enough about. When I started this journey last June, I truly didn’t realize what a monumental effort it would be from those folks around me,” he added.
Ott is in his 28th year at the department, having served as jail commander for the last five. In that post, he has 71 employees under his command and is responsible for a little over half of the department’s budget.
“We had a good time, we enjoyed ourselves, we went out, we talked about what we want to do and we’re proud of the progress we made,” Ott said of his campaign.
Arnold has been with department since 1999 when he started working in the jail. He currently serves on the patrol staff. Part of his platform had included having a trauma response team based on mental health for incidents of high stress or critical incidents.
“I think my campaign went fine. I tried to keep it positive and upbeat. I wanted to keep it clean. I think I got my message out,” Arnold said.
In the Republican primary, with 3,790 votes (58.85 percent), Chief Deputy Ron Heeg beat Patrol Deputy Andrew Morse, who had 2,650 votes (41.15 percent).
Heeg said he was proud of his team and the platform they stuck with.
“I had a great team. We left no stones unturned. We ran a professional campaign. I had a couple of goals which I wanted to accomplish and I’m confident we accomplished those,” Heeg said.
Heeg, a 25-year veteran of the department, currently serves as outgoing Sheriff John Boyd’s chief deputy. He has cited three strategic goals as part of his platform: public safety, personnel investment and community investment.
Morse, who started working in the jail in 2001 and moved to patrol in 2003, said he felt he got his message across during his campaign. His platform had included wanting to work with the FOP in possibly getting a contract between the Sheriff’s Office and the county.
“My main focus is on the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, making sure our voices are heard with this new LIT tax, with how underpaid we are. We need to have a voice,” Morse said.
