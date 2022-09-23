Michigan City police officers and firefighters investigate where a car crashed through the brick wall on the north side of Ames Field on Thursday night, killing the driver, an 18-year-old Illinois man.
Indiana State Police said the car, which was fleeing MCPD officers, was southbound on Washington Street and failed to stop as Skwiat Legion Avenue, struck a concrete post and went airborne into the wall.
The car ended up lodged under the bleachers, which could not be used for Friday night’s varsity football game. A Michigan City Area Schools spokeswoman said a freshman football game had ended just 15 minutes before the crash and everyone had left the area.
Provided photo by Jessica Schmidt
Photos provided / Indiana State Police
MICHIGAN CITY — An 18-year-old man fleeing police was killed when his car slammed into a brick wall on the outside of Ames Field in Michigan City on Thursday evening, minutes after a freshman football game had been played inside.
Michigan City Area Schools spokeswoman Betsy Kohn said there was “significant damage to the north stadium brick wall and the visitor’s side bleachers.”
