La PORTE – The La Porte High School Class of 1997 will be celebrating its 25-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Pepsi Club Room at South Bend Cubs Four Winds Field. Tickets are now available through Eventbrite for $50 at eventbrite.com/e/lphs-class-of-1997-25-year-class-reunion-tickets-365923114887. Each ticket includes admission to the South Bend Cubs game, buffet dinner, soft drinks, private cash bar and fireworks after the game. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. (ET) and gates open at 5 p.m. (ET). Ticket sales close on Aug. 15. Tickets for the game will be available for pick up at will call. For up-to-date information, join the Facebook group – La Porte (IN) High School Class of 1997. For questions, contact Lindsay (Fridh) Gogel at algogel@aol.com.
