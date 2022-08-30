CR-300N to be closed Wednesday in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — D&M Excavating will be closing CR-300N in Michigan City from U.S. 421 to CR-950W on Wednesday from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for installation of a sanitary sewer. Local traffic will be able to access the Frontage Road and the residence at 9932 W. CR-300N from U.S. 421. Local traffic will be able to access everything east of the Frontage Road from CR-950 West. The detour would follow U.S. 421 south to CR-200N, then east to CR-950W and north to CR-300N.
Power of the Purse event on Sept. 9
MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County United Way’s Women United will host the Power of the Purse fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Uptown Social in Michigan City. The event includes a dinner, cash bar, silent auction and raffle ($20 for five tickets) of designer purses filled with gift certificates, merchandise and other items donated by individuals, businesses and organizations.
To buy tickets, visit unitedwaylpc.org or call 219-210-3534. For more information, for a sponsorship or to donate a purse, email Ellen at ellen@unitedwaylpc.org. Proceeds help support United Way programs.
Franciscan to host COVID Vaccine Clinics
MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities. The clinics will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Pleasant Hill Ministries, 715 E. 10th St. No pre-registration is necessary.
Pfizer first and second vaccines, and booster shots will be available for ages 5 and older. Individuals receiving their second dose from the first series of shots or either of their booster shots are eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance .org or 219-221-4153.
Business Improvement District meeting
La PORTE — The city of La Porte Business Improvement District Long Term Planning Committee will conduct a workshop session at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers, at City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave.
Human Rights Commission meeting closed
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Human Rights Commission will meet in executive session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in the Mayors Conference Room (West) at City Hall. The closed meeting is to receive information about and interview prospective employees.
