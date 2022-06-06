Free at-home COVID tests available
La PORTE/MICHIGAN CITY — Starting Tuesday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at the La Porte County Health Department offices on the fourth floor of the County Complex at 809 State St.; and the first floor of the Michigan City Courthouse at 300 Washington St. Kits are available while supplies last during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LP Police to begin random ‘traffic blitzes’
La PORTE — Because of what it called “a noticeable uptick in accidents and citizen complaints,” the La Porte Police Department announced Monday it will begin a series of “weekly focused traffic blitzes” with the aid of patrol, chief and assistant chief, and Detective Bureau personnel. The extra patrols will be conducted on random weekdays and weekends, a statement from the department said.
County Park Board meets at Bluhm Park
WESTVILLE — The La Porte County Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Bluhm County Park, 3855 S. CR-1100W in Westville. The agenda includes hearing public input on 2023-2027 Parks Master Plan; updates on the Sebert Property, Bluhm improvements, and Lincoln Trail expansion to PNW; maintenance, construction and program reports; playground projects at Creek Ridge and Red Mill; Master Plan progress; and a possible Bluhm mitigation project through DNR.
MC Historical Society wins grant for video
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Historical Society was among dozens of schools, libraries and other organizations to receive grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities. Indiana Humanities awarded 11 Action Grants totaling $29,857, seven Historic Preservation Education Grants totaling $16,427 and two INcommon Grants totaling $9,705.
The MC Historical Society received $2,700 for a Coastal Change Video project. It will collaborate with production company See You Outside to create a short video that tells the history of Hoosiers living on Lake Michigan’s changing coastline. Following a public premiere, the society will make the video available via its website and social media.
Chesterton grad to sing anthem at Sox game
CHICAGO — Chesterton High School graduate Aubrey Davis Spanopoulos will sing the National Anthem at the Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday, June 7, at 7:10 p.m. The 1999 grad sang throughout her CHS career and continues to do so as a worship leader, and at local events and fundraisers with The Hope Collective Band and other area musicians.
MC Police Civil Service Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the Michigan City Police Department. The agenda includes election of officers, updates on applicants in process and probationary officers; and reports from the chief, assistant chiefs and FOP.
Long Beach committees to meet
LONG BEACH — A Long Beach ARP committee meeting will convene Wednesday, immediately following the Long Beach Budget & Finance committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Hall, 2400 Oriole Trail. The meeting is open to the public, and also available via Zoom
