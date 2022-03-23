Registration opens April 1 for LEAP Olympics
La PORTE — The inaugural LEAP Olympics will be May 16 to 20, and companies can register to secure a spot beginning April 1. Company pride, corporate wellness and team building are the goals of the event. “The Pandemic challenged a lot of us to stay active and our staff is thrilled to finally introduce this new event to our business community,” said Mike Riehle, president of Chamber Services.
Employees, board members, and immediate family members can participate in eight sports and events during the week, including volleyball, dodgeball, cornhole, Euchre, golf, bowling, a scavenger hunt and ring toss. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of individual games and a traveling trophy will be presented to the overall winner. For more information or to register, visit www.laporte partnership.com.
Free Diabetes Prevention Program in LP
La PORTE — Northwest Health is opening registration for its free Diabetes Prevention Program, developed by the CDC with the goal of preventing type 2 diabetes. This yearlong program at Northwest Health-La Porte will begin in late April or early May and hopes to attract individuals who are at risk for type 2 diabetes and need assistance in making recommended lifestyle changes. It includes lifestyle coaching and ongoing classes to teach participants skills needed to lose weight, become more physically active and manage stress.
The public can refer themselves to the program and a risk assessment will be required, and is available at cdc.gov/diabetes/takethetest. The program is offered free through a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte. To learn more or sign up for an informational session, call a diabetes educator at 219-325-763 before April 15.
Genealogical trip to Allen County Library
La PORTE — After a two-year hiatus, the La Porte County Indiana Genealogical Society and the Michigan City Public Library are again co-sponsoring a bus trip to the Allen County Public Library, one of the leading genealogical research libraries in the country, on Wednesday, April 27. A Cardinal bus with Wi-Fi will leave the former Marquette Theater area at Marquette Mall at 7 a.m. with a 7:30 a.m. pickup at Kabelin’s Hardware in La Porte.
A reservation of $25 per person is payable to La Porte County Genealogical Society, c/o Patricia Harris, 164 Rivieria Dr., Michigan City, IN, 46360, no later than April 9. For more information, call 219-872-3273. Part of your registration is a signature that you will not hold the Genealogical, Library or bus company liable for the contraction of COVID and/or resulting health issues.
County updates testing, vaccine sites
La PORTE/MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Health Department has announced a new location for its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in La Porte and new hours for its COVID testing site in Michigan City. The Vaccine Clinic is now located in the La Porte Heart & Vascular Institute at 901 Lincoln Way, Suite 1, where hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For information, call 219-326-6808, ext. 7101.
The COVID-19 testing site at 302 W. 8th St. in Michigan City will be open Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and rapid antigen and diagnostic lab tests are offered. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with proper documentation.
