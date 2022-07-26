Back-to-school vaccination clinics
La PORTE – The Indiana Department of Health and La Porte County Health Department will sponsor a Back to School Immunization Clinic at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 16 and 17. All children from kindergarten to age 19 (with or without insurance coverage) are encouraged to attend and get needed immunizations.
COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and younger will not be available, but all routine and required vaccinations for school-age children will be provided. To learn what vaccinations a child requires, visit Startsmart.health.in.gov. For more information, call the county department at 219-326-6808, ext. 2200.
Breast cancer education at Tickled Pink
GRIFFITH – Women can enjoy laughs, dinner and vital breast cancer education at Tickled Pink, a free event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Avenue 912 in Griffith. The event, presented by Franciscan Health Cancer Center, will feature comedian Tracy DeGraaf, a breast cancer survivor and mother. Also included will be a live Q&A panel with Franciscan Health physicians, free health screenings, chair massages and mammogram scheduling.
Avenue 912 is located at 202 W. Ridge Rd. in Griffith. The event is free, but seating is limited. Registration is required by July 30 at franciscanhealth.org/community/ under Classes, Support Groups and Events, or by calling 800-931-3322.
Sanitary District Board meeting postponed
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Sanitary District Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until Aug, 3. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the Sanitary District Administration Building at 1100 E. 8th St.
MCHA Directors’ meetings Thursday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Board of Commissioners of the Michigan City Housing Authority will conduct its Annual Meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday at 621 E. Michigan Blvd. The only item on the agenda is election of officers. Following the Annual Meeting, the board will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 3:15 p.m. The agenda includes approval of vacancy rehabs, amendments to the board’s by-laws, a remote meeting policy, committee appointments, the 2021 audit, a financial report and removal of brush from power lines at Lakeland Estates.
LP Diversity/Inclusion Committee meets
La PORTE — The La Porte Diversity and Inclusion Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave. in La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.