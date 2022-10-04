Coolspring Fire Department fundraisers
MICHIGAN CITY – The Coolspring Township Fire Department and Auxiliary will host a craft show and open house on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fire Station at 7111 W. CR-400N in Michigan City. The craft show includes a wide variety of vendors, and the open house will include demonstrations, free smoke detectors and activities for kids.
The Fire Department and Auxiliary will also host a Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov 12. Contact the fire station to sign your team up. They are also accepting donations for coats for the annual coat drive on Sunday, Nov 13. Call to set up a time to drop off. For more information, call Annemarie Bunton at 219-877-5563.
NAACP Breakfast and Candidate Forum
MICHIGAN CITY – The NAACP La Porte County Branch 3061 and Michigan City Indiana Black Expo will host a Breakfast and Non-Partisan Candidates Forum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hope Center, 222 McClelland Ave. in Michigan City. A complimentary catered breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and the Forum will begin at 9 a.m. with Republican and Democratic candidates for: State Senate District 4, State House District 9, and La Porte County commissioners, sheriff, prosecutor and assessor. A Q&A session will follow candidates' remarks.
Franciscan hosts COVID vaccine clinic
MICHIGAN CITY – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of a combined effort with other regional healthcare systems to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities. The clinic will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St. Pfizer first and second vaccines and boosters will be available for ages 5 to 11. Anyone 12 or older may receive their first, second or Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine.
Anyone receiving their booster or second shot from the primary series is eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card. No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine. For more information, contact Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or 219-221-4153.
NW Health-LP offers Mammograms & More
La PORTE – Due to positive response to the hospital’s first Mammogram & More event held in June, Northwest Health-La Porte will host another Mammogram Marathon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the hospital. Women 40 or older receiving their annual screening will be offered extra pampering with complimentary treats, mini-manicures and mini-massages.
To participate, the patient must provide a physician's name when an appointment is made. If the patient does not have a provider, a list will be offered for selection. Mammogram reports will be sent to the patient and provider, and the patient’s insurance will be charged. For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40. Registration is required by calling 219-326-2444.
Benefit concert for Ukraine at Valpo U.
VALPARAISO – Valparaiso University will host a benefit choral concert for Ukraine on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of the Resurrection, featuring choral ensemble, Cappella Romana. Audience donations will be accepted to benefit the nonprofit Rebuild Ukraine, which provides aid to the defenders, civilians and refugees of Ukraine. The organization has raised more than $370,000 in donations since the start of the war. The concert is free and open to the public, with donations encouraged. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Parking will be available in lots 15 and 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.