Free COVID testing/vaccine clinic in MC
MICHIGAN CITY — The Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana National Guard will conduct a free COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic Friday and Saturday at the Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin St. Open 12-5 p.m. daily, the clinic will offer Rapid and PCR tests, and both the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccinations, along with booster shots. No appointment is necessary.
Zoom forum for Dem senate candidates
MICHIGAN CITY — Progressive Democrats of La Porte County will host an Indiana Senate District 4 Candidate Forum via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. The four Democratic candidates in the May 3 Democratic Primary – Deb Chubb, Scott Connor, Ron Meer and incumbent Rodney Pol Jr. – will take part. Participants will be able to ask questions of the candidates. Visit www.ProgDemsLC.com for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Stephen Perkins at 773-931-7974 or stephenaperkins@gmail.com.
MC Board of Works to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City Page on Facebook. The agenda includes discussion of proposed street closures for the South Shore Double Track project, a request for an honorary street sign for Tony Petti, and discussion of repayment of $338,000 for a Community Crossing Grant and future procedures for such grants.
MC Fire Merit Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Fire Merit Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Fire Administration Office, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers, a budget report, and reports from Union Local 475 and the fire chief.
ISP seeking Toll Road Post dispatchers
BRISTOL — The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for three Regional Dispatcher positions at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center. Primary responsibilities are to receive, record and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies and other support services through the use of a CAD System, Records Management System, Automatic Vehicle Locator, Geographic Information System and other resources.
A high school diploma or GED equivalent is required as well as the ability to be seated in a confined area for extended periods of time. Two years of public safety communications experience preferred. Pay starts at $38,532 per year, but may be adjusted based on education, experience and training. The deadline for applications is Feb. 11. For more information and to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. Questions should be directed to blowe@isp.in .gov or 317-232-8238.
