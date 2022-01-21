Investigators with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are attempting to locate a missing La Porte woman. Shari Diaz is described as a 53-year-old who is 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police confirmed that her last known location was Tippecanoe County on Jan. 6. Anyone with information that may lead to her whereabouts should contact Detective Rector or Detective Edwards at 765-567-2125.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission will meet via Zoom at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will also stream live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. To access the meeting, use ID 86716914022m and passcode 054157. The agenda includes election of officers; façade grants for 815 Washington St., 110 W. 9th St. and 906 Franklin St.; a declaratory resolution for East TIF Expansion; updates on the You Are Beautiful site; Zoo Large Cat Exhibit; and Station Block/Parking Structure Development Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.