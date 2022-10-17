Halloween fun at county YMCA branches
MICHIGAN CITY/La PORTE — The La Porte County Family YMCA will host Halloween events on Oct. 20 at the Elston Branch in Michigan City, and Oct. 21 at the La Porte Branch. The Elston Branch will host a Trunk or Treat from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a dance party from 5 to 7 p.m. The La Porte Branch will host a Halloween Family Fun Night with games from 5 to 6 p.m. and “Splashing Pumpkins” from 6 to 7 p.m. All events are free.
NAACP meeting to nominate officers
MICHIGAN CITY — The NAACP La Porte County Branch 3061 will conduct a general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at 222 McClelland Ave. in Michigan City. The meeting will include Ballot Identification of officers by the Nominating Committee and petitions from the floor. Electronic balloting for election of officers sent by NAACP National will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16. For more information, call 219-229-3524.
Urban League of NWI hosts annual luncheon
MERRILLVILLE — The Urban League of Northwest Indiana will host its 10th annual luncheon on Wednesday at The Avalon Manor Banquet Center at 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy. in Merrillville. This annual event recognizes contributions from businesses, non-profits and other organizations that enhance quality of life by encouraging, embracing and promoting cultural diversity and economic opportunity and inclusion. Registration information is available at ulofnwi.org. For more information, call 219-887-9621.
Police Civil Service Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY — Because of the funeral arrangements for Deputy Babcock of the Long Beach Police, the Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission has rescheduled its meeting to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Officers who were newly promoted will be acknowledged, and the agenda also includes updates on applicants in process, probationary officers reports, proposed changes to commission rules for lateral transfers, and reports from the chief, assistant chiefs and FOP.
Dunes Art Foundation annual meeting
MICHIANA SHORES — The Dunes Art Foundation Board and Dunes Summer Theatre community will host the annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. on the campus at 288 Shady Oak Dr. in Michiana Shores. The meeting will include a recap of the 2022 season and announcements for 2023. The event is free but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/dunes-arts-foundation -2022-annual-meeting-tickets -425252330167. For more information email dunes theatre@gmail.com.
Michigan City Park Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes 2023 Zoo fees, hours, events and agreements; a request for the Mobile Voting Van at the Senior Center; a finance report, reports from the superintendent, Port Authority liaison and Zoological Society liaison.
La Porte Urban Enterprise meeting canceled
La PORTE — The regularly scheduled meeting of the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association is canceled for Wednesday.
Hanna Cemetery Cleanup Oct. 22, 29
HANNA — The Hanna Cemetery will conduct its fall cleanup on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. Lot owners are asked to remove all items outside their foundations. Any items left after these dates may be discarded. For information, call 219-797-4772.
