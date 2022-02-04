MC seeks grant to fund service extensions
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council has approved submission of an application for a matching grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the purpose of providing municipal services – water and sewers – to the 420-plus acres the city annexed along U.S. 20 near the airport last year. The project is expected to cost between $1.4 million and $3.5 million.
The EDA’s American Rescue Plan Act Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant could provide an 80/20 match; or the EDA’s Public Works Assistance Grant could provide a 50/50 match, depending on which the city would be awarded, if either.
LB Town Council executive session
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach will meet in executive session at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss a matter regarding the town manager position. The meeting will be closed to the public.
MC Police Pension Board to elect trustees
MICHIGAN CITY — A special meeting of the Michigan City Police Pension Board will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Police Department Community Room. This meeting, open to all active and retired MCPD officers, is for the election of two trustee positions to fill the expiring terms of Mike Oberle and Steve Forker. Nominations will be taken from the floor and a ballot vote will immediately be taken after. A regular Police Pension Board meeting will begin immediately following the special meeting.
La Porte Board of Works to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 801 Michigan Ave. and via Zoom. To access the meeting use ID 83030291951 and passcode 401184 The agenda includes an OPENGOV Transparency Portal contract, approval for a lease agreement vehicle inspection, a Home Street parcel transfer to Habitat For Humanity, a memo of understanding with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Warrant Team, requests for a contract for Equipment-Emergency Response Team and an Industrial Pretreatment Program WW Discharge Permit.
NC Town Council to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. (ET) Tuesday at the New Carlisle Library, 408 S. Bray St., to discuss a Fire Territory resolution.
Michigan City BZA meeting canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Board of Zoning Appeals meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to a lack of business. The next regular meeting is scheduled for March 8.
Marrakesh Express at Civic Auditorium
La PORTE — Marrakesh Express, a CSNY tribute band, will perform at The La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St., on March 12 at 8 p.m. Mark Schmidt of Casino Regina, described Marrakesh Express as the most original tribute band he’s seen. “They are an organic, real band, with their own distinct personalities that shine through (often humorously) in their rapport with the audience.
Tickets are $500 for VIP tables (eight seats); $300 for reserved seating tables (eight seats), and $20 or $25 for general admission. Tickets are available at civictix.eventbrite.com.
